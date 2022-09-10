67,450 Shares in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Bought by Elequin Capital LP

Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 67,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000. Algonquin Power & Utilities comprises about 0.2% of Elequin Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 46.3% in the first quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 3,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 247.4% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 69.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. 39.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AQN traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $13.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,371,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,241. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $16.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $624.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a $0.1808 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 240.00%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

