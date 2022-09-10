7,191 Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Acquired by Glovista Investments LLC

Glovista Investments LLC acquired a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 184.7% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $871,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 171,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.14.

Insider Activity

Amgen Stock Up 0.9 %

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $2.24 on Friday, hitting $247.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,317,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,808. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $258.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $246.58 and a 200-day moving average of $243.25.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

