780,057 Shares in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Bought by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 780,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $48,059,000. iShares MSCI Japan ETF comprises about 1.4% of Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1,490.9% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter worth $64,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $53.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.69. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.80 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

