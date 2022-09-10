88mph (MPH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.34 Million

88mph (MPH) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. During the last week, 88mph has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. 88mph has a market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $87,319.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 88mph coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.87 or 0.00013526 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About 88mph

88mph (CRYPTO:MPH) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. 88mph’s total supply is 485,536 coins and its circulating supply is 465,279 coins. The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app. The official message board for 88mph is medium.com/88mphapp. 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

88mph Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “88mph is a protocol that allows users to lend their crypto assets like yUSD, Aave USDC, and other yield-bearing assets. 88MPH uses a linear model for determining the fixed interest rate offered to depositors. 88mph keeps track of the Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of the underlying yield protocol's APY over roughly a monthly window, and offers 75% of the EMA as the fixed rate.The users can purchase floating-rate bonds via the protocol to finance and to also secure the debt of the coin. The idea here is to bring more finances in the Defi space by integrating other ways to earn yield.The 88mph Confidential ticker is “MPH” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “88MPH” is for CryptoCompare.com only.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 88mph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 88mph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

