95 Shares in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Bought by Elequin Capital LP

Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 95 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 100.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 79.0% in the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on MicroStrategy from $453.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MicroStrategy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $593.25.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

MicroStrategy Profile

MicroStrategy stock traded up $27.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $261.97. 916,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,074. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.27. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $891.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

