991,110 Shares in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Bought by Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 991,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,811,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned 0.52% of VIZIO as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VZIO. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP bought a new stake in VIZIO during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,127,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in VIZIO by 296.2% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 792,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,398,000 after purchasing an additional 592,467 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VIZIO by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 609,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,834,000 after purchasing an additional 211,351 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in VIZIO by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,339,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,686,000 after purchasing an additional 89,989 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO in the first quarter valued at about $677,000. Institutional investors own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $1,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,105,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,955,225.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $1,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,105,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,955,225.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julia S. Gouw sold 7,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $93,536.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,183.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,049,755 shares of company stock valued at $10,325,778. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on VIZIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on VIZIO from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on VIZIO to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on VIZIO to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

VZIO stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.86. 494,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,389. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $22.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average of $9.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.30, a P/E/G ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.41.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. VIZIO had a negative return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $408.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

