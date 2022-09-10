Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,774 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,187 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 0.6% of Ethic Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. TRH Financial LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 23.2% during the first quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 73,590 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after acquiring an additional 13,864 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.9% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 46,450 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 36,090 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,781,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,352,613. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $101.21 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.64. The stock has a market cap of $189.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

