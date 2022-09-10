Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lessened its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,714,086 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 607,965 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.21% of Abbott Laboratories worth $8,724,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 75,774 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,969,000 after purchasing an additional 21,187 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 48.7% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 115.0% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 38,165 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after buying an additional 20,412 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 539,165 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $63,816,000 after acquiring an additional 17,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.48. 5,781,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,352,613. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.86 and its 200 day moving average is $112.64. The firm has a market cap of $189.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $101.21 and a twelve month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,662.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

