abrdn Property Income Trust (LON:API) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (LON:API – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 71.90 ($0.87). abrdn Property Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 69.60 ($0.84), with a volume of 446,472 shares traded.

abrdn Property Income Trust Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.74, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of £266.09 million and a PE ratio of 317.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 77.36.

Get abrdn Property Income Trust alerts:

abrdn Property Income Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This is a positive change from abrdn Property Income Trust’s previous dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. abrdn Property Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.15%.

abrdn Property Income Trust Company Profile

The objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the prospect of income and capital growth. The Board intends to achieve the investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK commercial properties. The majority of the portfolio will be invested in direct holdings within the three main commercial property sectors of retail, office and industrial although the Company may also invest in other commercial property such as hotels, nursing homes and student housing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Property Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Property Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.