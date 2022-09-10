adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Lowered to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on adidas from €205.00 ($209.18) to €190.00 ($193.88) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on adidas from €260.00 ($265.31) to €215.00 ($219.39) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on adidas from €240.00 ($244.90) to €210.00 ($214.29) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on adidas from €155.00 ($158.16) to €145.00 ($147.96) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC cut adidas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $229.13.

adidas Stock Performance

ADDYY stock opened at $73.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93. adidas has a 1 year low of $68.99 and a 1 year high of $178.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

adidas ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.10. adidas had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that adidas will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in adidas by 14.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in adidas by 111.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in adidas by 6.1% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of adidas during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of adidas by 9,350.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

