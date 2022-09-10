Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Raised to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

AMIGY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Admiral Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 2,583 ($31.21) to GBX 2,698 ($32.60) in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised Admiral Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 2,630 ($31.78) to GBX 2,560 ($30.93) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Admiral Group from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,422.00.

Admiral Group Stock Performance

AMIGY stock opened at $26.40 on Wednesday. Admiral Group has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $50.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.18.

Admiral Group Increases Dividend

Admiral Group Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.2179 dividend. This is a positive change from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 10.32%.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance, as well as offers unsecured personal and car loans, and legal services.

