Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,304 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 20,521 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,350,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $21,853,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,616 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 160,152 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $72,969,000 after buying an additional 99,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $11.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $394.78. 3,000,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,190,113. The business has a 50 day moving average of $400.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $412.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $338.00 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company has a market capitalization of $184.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.14.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $591.00 to $362.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.12.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

