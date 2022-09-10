Aeon 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $99.00 (AEON)

Aeon (AEON) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 10th. Aeon has a total market capitalization of $2.35 million and $99.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aeon has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. One Aeon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000691 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,480.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,737.25 or 0.08087375 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00180309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00023498 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.64 or 0.00296279 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $158.03 or 0.00735688 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.84 or 0.00613770 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Aeon Profile

Aeon (AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Lite hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aeon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer.”

