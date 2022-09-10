AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.35-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $490.00 million-$520.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $509.39 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVAV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded AeroVironment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded AeroVironment from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.00.

AeroVironment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVAV traded down $1.80 on Friday, hitting $100.07. The stock had a trading volume of 398,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,897. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,001.80 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.58. AeroVironment has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $114.11.

Insider Activity

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $108.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.41 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 0.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 4,001 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $336,884.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,799,231.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 3,001 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $242,690.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,094,810. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Holland sold 4,001 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $336,884.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,799,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AeroVironment

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

Further Reading

