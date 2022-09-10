AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.35-1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $490-520 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $512.27 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Alembic Global Advisors raised AeroVironment from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised AeroVironment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $89.00.

AeroVironment Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ AVAV opened at $100.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.03 and its 200 day moving average is $87.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AeroVironment has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $114.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 2,001.80 and a beta of 0.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.19). AeroVironment had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $108.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AeroVironment news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 4,001 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $336,884.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,799,231.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AeroVironment news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 3,001 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $242,690.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,094,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Holland sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $336,884.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,799,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AeroVironment

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAV. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,350,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $127,136,000 after purchasing an additional 266,607 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AeroVironment by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,860,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $363,412,000 after acquiring an additional 192,305 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,640,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,371,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in AeroVironment by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 162,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,339,000 after acquiring an additional 56,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

See Also

