Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Akili Price Performance

AKLI stock opened at $4.49 on Tuesday. Akili has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $37.58.

Akili Company Profile

Akili, Inc, a digital medicine company, develops digital therapeutics for cognitive impairments. It provides EndeavorRx, a physician-prescribed video game-based treatment designed to directly target cognitive functioning. The company is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

