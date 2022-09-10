Akoin Price Hits $0.0098 on Top Exchanges (AKN)

Akoin (AKN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. During the last week, Akoin has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. One Akoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Akoin has a total market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $13,000.00 worth of Akoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Akoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004639 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00035827 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,505.23 or 0.99745903 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00036774 BTC.

Akoin Profile

AKN is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Akoin’s total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,798,478 coins. Akoin’s official Twitter account is @AkoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Akoin is medium.com/akoinofficial. Akoin’s official website is www.akoin.io.

Akoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Akoin is a cryptocurrency-powered by a marketplace of tools and services for entrepreneurs, business owners, and social activists as they connect and engage across the rising economies of Africa and beyond.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Akoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.