Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) is Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s 9th Largest Position

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 480,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 273,408 shares during the quarter. Alcoa comprises approximately 1.7% of Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $43,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter valued at $58,000.

Shares of NYSE:AA traded up $3.76 on Friday, hitting $52.62. 7,269,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,855,670. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $39.56 and a 12 month high of $98.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently 7.86%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AA shares. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Alcoa from $84.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.64.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

