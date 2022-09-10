Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.43

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$16.43 and traded as high as C$16.70. Algoma Central shares last traded at C$16.64, with a volume of 13,435 shares trading hands.

Algoma Central Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.28, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$623.78 million and a P/E ratio of 6.76.

Algoma Central (TSE:ALC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.35. The company had revenue of C$183.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$162.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Algoma Central Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Algoma Central’s payout ratio is 27.87%.

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. The company operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. It operates self-unloading bulk carriers; and owns and manages tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

