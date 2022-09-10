Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target Raised to C$64.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$57.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. CIBC lifted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$69.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$66.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, National Bankshares raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$63.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$67.42.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Up 1.6 %

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at C$59.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$60.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of C$45.23 and a 1-year high of C$60.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$56.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$55.10.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Dividend Announcement

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( TSE:ATD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$20.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.89 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.01%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

