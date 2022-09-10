All Sports Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $101,487.00 (SOC)

All Sports Coin (SOC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. All Sports Coin has a market capitalization of $12.21 million and approximately $101,487.00 worth of All Sports Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, All Sports Coin has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One All Sports Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004721 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00035987 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004717 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,230.56 or 1.00199641 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00036407 BTC.

All Sports Coin Coin Profile

All Sports Coin (SOC) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. All Sports Coin’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,883,526,984 coins. All Sports Coin’s official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for All Sports Coin is www.allsportschain.com. The official message board for All Sports Coin is blog.naver.com/sodatable.

All Sports Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes.With the increasing popularity of blockchain technology, All Sports public blockchain hopes to fill in the blank of blockchain application in sports industry through blockchain technology, which is a sun-rising industry all over the world.To create a decentralized, globalized, infiltrated into sports industry chain, shared by both parties and value co-created.SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

