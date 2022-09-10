Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Melius began coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Wolfe Research cut Allegiant Travel from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $168.60.
Allegiant Travel Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $99.85 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.30 and a 200-day moving average of $133.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 1.52. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $93.31 and a twelve month high of $215.48.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,800 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $182,070.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,437.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 378 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total transaction of $36,563.94. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,703,028.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,800 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $182,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,437.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,896 shares of company stock worth $521,593 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegiant Travel
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.
Allegiant Travel Company Profile
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allegiant Travel (ALGT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.