Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Melius began coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Wolfe Research cut Allegiant Travel from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $168.60.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $99.85 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.30 and a 200-day moving average of $133.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 1.52. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $93.31 and a twelve month high of $215.48.

Insider Activity

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.44). Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 2.23%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,800 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $182,070.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,437.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 378 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total transaction of $36,563.94. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,703,028.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,800 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $182,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,437.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,896 shares of company stock worth $521,593 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.