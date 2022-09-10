Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Broad Run Investment Management LLC

Broad Run Investment Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 4.3% of Broad Run Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Broad Run Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $60,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. SWS Partners acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,036 shares of company stock worth $15,564,998 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.05.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $111.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.21 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $27.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

