Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,898 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Lcnb Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 624 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 239 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 861 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total transaction of $999,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,572 shares in the company, valued at $66,933,291. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,108 shares of company stock worth $9,736,335 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.61.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $3.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,422,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,802,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

