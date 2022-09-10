AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) PT Lowered to $0.50 at MKM Partners

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by MKM Partners to $0.50 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment to $8.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an underperform rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Reduce and an average target price of $2.80.

AMC Entertainment Stock Up 12.5 %

Shares of AMC stock opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day moving average of $4.58. AMC Entertainment has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $52.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.60.

AMC Entertainment Cuts Dividend

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 162.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMC Entertainment

In other news, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 12,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AMC Entertainment

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 417.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the first quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 862.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 136.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 1,197.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. 27.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

