American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) is Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,116,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 504,984 shares during the quarter. American Homes 4 Rent accounts for about 1.8% of Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned about 1.76% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $244,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 668,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,171,000 after acquiring an additional 49,704 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 9,537 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 56,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 9,285 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,519,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,497,000 after buying an additional 238,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Homes 4 Rent

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $366,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,496.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 281,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.40 per share, with a total value of $10,253,698.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 269,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,808,708. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $366,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,496.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $37.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,638,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,727. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $32.60 and a 52-week high of $44.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.60.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $361.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMH. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.14.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

