Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $316.70.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMP shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total value of $277,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,665. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 1.5 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 25.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 349,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,971,000 after buying an additional 70,692 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 16.1% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at $267,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 858,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,144,000 after buying an additional 55,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,672,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

AMP stock opened at $286.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.48. Ameriprise Financial has a 1-year low of $219.99 and a 1-year high of $332.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.39.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 53.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 23.97 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.01%.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.