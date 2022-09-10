Amon (AMN) Price Hits $0.0002

Amon (AMN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Amon coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Amon has a market cap of $122,489.09 and approximately $3.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Amon has traded up 6.2% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Amon

Amon is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. Amon’s official website is amon.tech. Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Amon

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

