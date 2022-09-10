Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amphenol from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $83.90.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Price Performance

APH stock opened at $75.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.80. The stock has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,101. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APH. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 112.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 124.9% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.