Analysts Set Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Price Target at $166.38

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $166.38.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.
Axon Enterprise Price Performance
Axon Enterprise stock opened at $124.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.59 and its 200 day moving average is $103.40. Axon Enterprise has a one year low of $82.49 and a one year high of $209.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.69 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.35.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axon Enterprise
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXON. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 668,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,924,000 after buying an additional 13,403 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Axon Enterprise
Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Axon Enterprise (AXON)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.