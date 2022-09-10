Analyzing Arbe Robotics (ARBE) and Its Rivals

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) is one of 78 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Arbe Robotics to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Arbe Robotics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arbe Robotics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Arbe Robotics Competitors 228 1628 2819 51 2.57

Arbe Robotics currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 127.92%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 47.53%. Given Arbe Robotics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Arbe Robotics is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Arbe Robotics $2.25 million -$58.09 million -3.66 Arbe Robotics Competitors $1.73 billion -$31.68 million 52.81

This table compares Arbe Robotics and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Arbe Robotics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Arbe Robotics. Arbe Robotics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.9% of Arbe Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Arbe Robotics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbe Robotics -1,490.24% -150.93% -62.02% Arbe Robotics Competitors -227.66% -33.42% -7.05%

Volatility and Risk

Arbe Robotics has a beta of -0.33, indicating that its share price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arbe Robotics’ competitors have a beta of -6.36, indicating that their average share price is 736% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Arbe Robotics competitors beat Arbe Robotics on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Arbe Robotics Company Profile

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in Israel and the United States. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

