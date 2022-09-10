Analyzing Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) & SciSparc (NASDAQ:SPRC)

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) and SciSparc (NASDAQ:SPRC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Evofem Biosciences has a beta of -1.33, indicating that its stock price is 233% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SciSparc has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.5% of Evofem Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.0% of SciSparc shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Evofem Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evofem Biosciences -1,821.05% N/A -513.13% SciSparc N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Evofem Biosciences and SciSparc, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evofem Biosciences 1 0 2 0 2.33 SciSparc 0 0 1 0 3.00

Evofem Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $5.35, indicating a potential upside of 1,468.91%. Given Evofem Biosciences’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Evofem Biosciences is more favorable than SciSparc.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Evofem Biosciences and SciSparc’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evofem Biosciences $8.24 million 3.54 -$205.19 million ($19.59) -0.02 SciSparc $1.99 million 0.38 -$5.79 million N/A N/A

SciSparc has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Evofem Biosciences.

Summary

Evofem Biosciences beats SciSparc on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About SciSparc

SciSparc Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include SCI-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome, obstructive sleep apnea, and Alzheimer's disease and agitation; SCI-160 for the treatment of pain; and SCI-210 for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder and epilepsy. The company has an agreement with Procaps to develop and commercially manufacture SCI-110 and CannAmide, a palmitoylethanolamide oral tablet in soft gel capsule form. It also has an agreement with the Sheba Fund for Health Services and Research to examine the potential role of SCI-210 for the treatment of status epilepticus; and The Israeli Medical Center for Alzheimer's to conduct a phase IIa clinical trial to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of SCI-110 in patients with Alzheimer's disease and agitation. The company was formerly known as Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and changed its name to SciSparc Ltd. in January 2021. SciSparc Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

