Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $92.05

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 92.05 ($1.11) and traded as low as GBX 67.55 ($0.82). Anglo Asian Mining shares last traded at GBX 68.50 ($0.83), with a volume of 134,693 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £83.43 million and a P/E ratio of 1,460.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 85.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 91.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, silver, and precious metal properties in Azerbaijan. The company has a 2,500 square kilometers portfolio of gold, silver, and copper properties in western Azerbaijan. Its principal property is the Gedabek mine located in Azerbaijan.

