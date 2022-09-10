Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Lifted to Outperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €84.00 ($85.71) to €77.00 ($78.57) in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €74.00 ($75.51) to €73.00 ($74.49) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($55.10) to €52.00 ($53.06) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €55.00 ($56.12) to €50.00 ($51.02) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.16.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $49.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $98.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.88 and a 200 day moving average of $55.59. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $47.23 and a 52 week high of $67.91.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.7% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 23,838,936 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,286,111,000 after buying an additional 2,865,804 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,687,033 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $521,743,000 after buying an additional 398,027 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,344,543 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $444,214,000 after buying an additional 252,914 shares during the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.8% during the second quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 4,025,638 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $217,183,000 after buying an additional 292,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 564.5% during the first quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,394,732 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $143,828,000 after buying an additional 2,034,332 shares during the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

