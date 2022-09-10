Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Lifted to Outperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €84.00 ($85.71) to €77.00 ($78.57) in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €74.00 ($75.51) to €73.00 ($74.49) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($55.10) to €52.00 ($53.06) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €55.00 ($56.12) to €50.00 ($51.02) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.16.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance
Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $49.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $98.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.88 and a 200 day moving average of $55.59. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $47.23 and a 52 week high of $67.91.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
