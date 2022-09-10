Anime Token (ANI) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $61,124.78

Anime Token (ANI) traded down 14.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 10th. Anime Token has a total market cap of $61,124.78 and $47,559.00 worth of Anime Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Anime Token has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. One Anime Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Anime Token alerts:

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000077 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZestCoin (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DimeCoin (DIME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BighanCoin (BIGHAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anime Token Coin Profile

ANI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Anime Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenAnime.

Buying and Selling Anime Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anime Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anime Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anime Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anime Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anime Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.