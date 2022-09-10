Anime Token (ANI) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $61,124.78

Anime Token (ANI) traded down 14.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 10th. Anime Token has a total market cap of $61,124.78 and $47,559.00 worth of Anime Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Anime Token has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. One Anime Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Dimecoin (DIME) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000077 BTC.
- MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- ZestCoin (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- BighanCoin (BIGHAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Anime Token Coin Profile
ANI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Anime Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenAnime.
Buying and Selling Anime Token
