Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.62

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.62 and traded as high as C$0.64. Antibe Therapeutics shares last traded at C$0.62, with a volume of 12,800 shares traded.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 14.66, a quick ratio of 13.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.83 million and a P/E ratio of -1.18.

Antibe Therapeutics ( TSE:ATE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C$0.01. Analysts anticipate that Antibe Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

