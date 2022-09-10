Aon plc (NYSE:AON) is Broad Run Investment Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Broad Run Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77,445 shares during the quarter. AON makes up about 9.7% of Broad Run Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Broad Run Investment Management LLC owned about 0.20% of AON worth $137,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in AON by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,879,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,489,000 after buying an additional 1,267,267 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AON by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,897,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,828,008,000 after buying an additional 1,172,671 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AON during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,546,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in AON during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,471,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of AON by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,407,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,633,000 after purchasing an additional 171,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AON

In related news, Director Byron Spruell bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,187.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $32,190.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,387,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Byron Spruell acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,187.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AON Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AON in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.70.

NYSE AON opened at $292.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $284.44 and its 200 day moving average is $289.63. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $246.21 and a fifty-two week high of $341.98.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. AON had a return on equity of 204.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.14%.

About AON

(Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

