ApeSwap Finance Trading Up 15.9% Over Last Week (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 10th. Over the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar. ApeSwap Finance has a total market cap of $47.84 million and $1.27 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.92 or 0.00791145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00015303 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00020174 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000300 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Coin Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 105,843,378 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap.

ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading

