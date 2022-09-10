Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $200.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AAPL. Citigroup increased their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an underperform rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Apple from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $181.31.

Shares of AAPL opened at $157.37 on Tuesday. Apple has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.47 and its 200 day moving average is $156.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.18%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,631,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 5,525.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth $55,000. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

