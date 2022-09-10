Ardor Market Cap Hits $112.61 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000526 BTC on major exchanges. Ardor has a total market cap of $112.61 million and $4.20 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00095024 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00074709 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000570 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001500 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00033486 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000286 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008093 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00008928 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002770 BTC.
Ardor Coin Profile
Ardor is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is ardorplatform.org.
Ardor Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.