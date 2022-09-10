Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Bought by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 639,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,649 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $51,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 26,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 48.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 7,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $544,898.28. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 218,082 shares in the company, valued at $15,959,240.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 47.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Ares Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $78.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.88 and a 200-day moving average of $70.78. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $90.08.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $618.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.30 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 14.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.41%.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

