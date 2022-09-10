Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th.

Argan has a dividend payout ratio of 39.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Argan alerts:

Argan Price Performance

NYSE AGX opened at $34.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.78. Argan has a 12 month low of $32.01 and a 12 month high of $47.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.74 million, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Argan ( NYSE:AGX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. Argan had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $100.28 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on AGX. TheStreet raised shares of Argan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Argan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Argan

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGX. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Argan by 4.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Argan by 1.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 25,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Argan by 390.9% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Argan by 4.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Argan by 50.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Argan

(Get Rating)

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.