Argon (ARGON) Price Down 13.2% This Week

Argon (ARGON) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. In the last seven days, Argon has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. Argon has a total market capitalization of $137,509.19 and approximately $59,290.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Argon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Argon Coin Profile

Argon (CRYPTO:ARGON) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Argon’s total supply is 90,849,431 coins and its circulating supply is 86,942,475 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation.

Argon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

