Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Bought by Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 771,291 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Arista Networks makes up 2.3% of Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $107,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $1,533,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 97.8% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $1,331,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $3,003,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 66.0% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 63.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total value of $2,527,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,693,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 19,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total transaction of $2,527,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,693,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total value of $49,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,002.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,229 shares of company stock worth $29,995,331 over the last quarter. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arista Networks Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Arista Networks from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.40.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,668,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,985. The company has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.80. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.18 and a 1 year high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.66 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.