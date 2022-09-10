Arkle Resources (LON:ARK) Stock Price Down 4%

Shares of Arkle Resources PLC (LON:ARK – Get Rating) fell 4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.60 ($0.01). 302,077 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,072,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.63 ($0.01).

Arkle Resources Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.67 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.71. The stock has a market cap of £2.07 million and a PE ratio of -3.25.

About Arkle Resources

Arkle Resources PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Ireland. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, and lead deposits. It holds interests in 28 prospecting licences throughout Ireland. The company was formerly known as Connemara Mining Company Plc and changed its name to Arkle Resources PLC in March 2019.

