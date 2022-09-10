Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $201.90.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AJG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI set a $195.00 price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of AJG stock opened at $188.42 on Monday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $142.53 and a 12-month high of $191.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.76 and its 200 day moving average is $169.19.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 16.62%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $190,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,508 shares in the company, valued at $9,033,171.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total value of $4,393,613.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,941.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total transaction of $190,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,033,171.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,117 shares of company stock worth $10,295,554 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 55.1% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 223.0% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

