ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Harding Loevner LP

Harding Loevner LP decreased its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,564 shares during the quarter. ASML accounts for approximately 1.2% of Harding Loevner LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Harding Loevner LP owned 0.10% of ASML worth $221,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASML. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ASML by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ASML by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in ASML by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of ASML by 90.9% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded up $18.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $501.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,013,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,499. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $514.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $559.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $205.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.34. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $412.67 and a 1-year high of $895.93.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $1.3991 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.63%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASML. UBS Group upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Argus began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $747.91.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

