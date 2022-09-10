Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Shares Sold by Eversept Partners LP

Eversept Partners LP reduced its stake in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP owned approximately 0.58% of Assembly Biosciences worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 21.3% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 58,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 10,246 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 170,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 13,801 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 15,633.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 14,695 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $106,000. 35.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assembly Biosciences Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of ASMB traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.02. 352,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,476. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.94. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $3.55.

Insider Transactions at Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences ( NASDAQ:ASMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.04). Analysts anticipate that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John G. Mchutchison sold 12,314 shares of Assembly Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $26,228.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,515 shares in the company, valued at $410,056.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Assembly Biosciences from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

About Assembly Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Vebicorvir, which as completed Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with chronic HBV infection.

Further Reading

