Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 2,000 ($24.17).

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($22.35) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Monday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Associated British Foods to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 1,940 ($23.44) to GBX 1,900 ($22.96) in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 1,900 ($22.96) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,914.29 ($23.13).

Associated British Foods Trading Up 0.7 %

LON ABF opened at GBX 1,355 ($16.37) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,593.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,643.02. Associated British Foods has a 12 month low of GBX 1,314.38 ($15.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,181 ($26.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,355.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Associated British Foods

About Associated British Foods

In related news, insider Wolfhart Hauser purchased 3,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,534 ($18.54) per share, for a total transaction of £49,747.62 ($60,110.71).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

