Astor Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Astor Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,647 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $19,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $95.81 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $86.63 and a 1 year high of $116.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.19.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

